MERCER – Every morning I wake up, and I thank God for living on this farm and being so fortunate to live here as the third generation. My children and grandchildren realize this, too.
We are blessed, and that is why we share our home. It has been our retreat from the outside world. There is a sense of calmness, peace, and tranquility here. I know it sounds silly but it is not, it so true.
Plant’s Herb Farm B&B came about because we knew we needed to share the cabin. It is the perfect place to come and to have a restful and tranquil evening, weekend, or getaway. Gourmet breakfast with fresh vegetables and fruits from the farm. Guests come from everywhere depending on the reason for being in the area.
The farm is 80 acres consistently being developed to create the best use of the property and its resources. Agritourism activities include tours, you-pick lavender, other herbs, and farm-to-table dining. Deborah has demonstrated to a group how to use/preserve the produce.
Preserving the farm, and land is one of the Plant family’s most important efforts. We are just caretakers of this land, and we must preserve it for future generations, just like our family has done for us.
This year we had our first Herbal Festival in June. Everyone who came enjoyed the event. This year we shall expand this venue. This event is outside in the woods intertwined along the paths leading to the lavender and herb fields. We offer tours of the lavender, and herb fields. There are workshops/classes during the day. Applications will be available.
We also host teas, lunches, dinners, showers, birthday parties, and cousin camp. We are always researching innovative ideas, techniques, and funding ideas.
Plant’s Herb Farm Bed & Breakfast is at 104 South Foster Road, Mercer; phone: 724-301-3273; online: plantsherbfarm.com; email:plantsherbfarm@gmail.com
