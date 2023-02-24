HERMITAGE – Reinhardt’s Agency Inc., a third-generation insurance agency in business since 1904, provides home, auto, business and life insurance. We strive to develop a strong understanding of an individual’s insurance needs to present sound solutions to accomplish one’s goals.
Being a leader in the insurance business is not our only focus, At Reinhardt’s, an important part of our mission is to give back to the community.
This past year, all Reinhardt’s employees donated their time to help The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. Not only did we conduct an onsite food drive to help “Stuff the Bus” and create awareness, but each staff member spent multiple hours sorting and preparing food boxes for those in need. Several employees participated in the “Race to End Hunger,” earning Reinhardt’s the “2022 Teams Winner” for having the largest participating team.
Another exciting community partnership that Reinhardt’s was proud to become involved with in 2022 is the Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation. With this program Reinhardt’s committed to provide cameras for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit families.
Reinhardt’s owner Ryan Tyson and his family have firsthand experience in the amazing care provided by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital NICU. In the unit, one of the most popular resources available to NICU families is the NICView camera system, which gives families secure access to see their baby 24/7.
In an effort to raise funds and give back, Reinhardt’s is donating $5 for every personal auto quote we provide throughout the year. Our goal is to exceed 500 auto quotes, which will provide one NICView camera system valued at $2,500.
In 2022, Reinhardt’s Agency achieved growth in written premium driven by new business development of 15.1% over prior year. Reinhardt’s currently insures over 2,500 homes, 9,000 vehicles, and 450 businesses locally.
If you are you are looking for a competitive price for home, auto, business, or life insurance, please give us a call as our team is eager to earn your business.
