Seniors Helping Seniors has been bringing support and love into the lives of our aging clients in the Mercer, Lawrence and Crawford counties through our unique personal care services.
Our senior caregivers are who make a difference. Why? As senior citizens dealing with the aging process themselves, our caregivers understand our client’s needs from their own personal experiences. We match the caregivers to our clients in need of a little help to remain living independently in their own homes.
Some of the services we provide are:
• Companionship
• Meal preparation
• Light housekeeping
• Transportation
• Respite care
• Relief to family caregivers
• Personal care and
• Daily living assistance.
We offer care from as little as three hours a week to around-the-clock, seven days a week.
Local owners Rob and Elizabeth McGoff’s vision for Seniors Helping Seniors was based on their own experiences taking care of aging grandparents, one a Nazi concentration camp survivor with Alzheimer’s, showing them both the value of the services provided by caregivers.
Our caregivers are background-checked and trained, most recently completing a dementia-care course. This training focused on understanding dementia and applying recommended care strategies for supporting a client living with dementia in the client’s own home. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia affect many aspects of care.
We’ve recently added the Electronic Caregiver device to our services, which help keep your loved ones safe in their own home when they’re alone. We are excited to be able to provide the simple to use Electronic Caregiver services for additional support and peace of mind. It reminds users to take medications, verifies dosages of medications, connects the client with doctors, family members, friends or emergency services if needed.
We strive to provide the best services for our clients and their families. Please contact us at 724-877-3505 or visit us on the web at www.seniorcareshenangovalley.com.
