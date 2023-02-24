SHARON – Formed in 2005, the Sharon Beautification Commission is proud of its many contributions to the Sharon community. Made up of a committed group of past and present members and volunteers, the group works weekly and seasonally to beautify the city of Sharon.
Among the most significant projects are the Downtown Hanging Flower Baskets and ground pots which have become a signature project of Sharon, with more than 100 baskets hung in the downtown district and various neighborhoods. They also do weekly neighborhood and business district specific cleanups between March and November and are responsible for hanging the holiday decorations during the winter.
This year, the Sharon Beautification Commission will be pursuing the largest and most impactful project yet attempted. “Getting’ Gritty 4 Our City” is a six-week program that will start on April 22 with a city-wide litter cleanup including more than 200 volunteers covering the streets, sidewalks, and alleys of Sharon. Volunteers will be provided with an event T-shirt and all the supplies needed to work in their assigned areas. There will also be an educational component to the event along with student engagement opportunities to participate and learn via school activities.
The following weeks of this program will include scheduled beautification projects by businesses, groups and individuals, with the Sharon Beautification Commission providing support as needed. The commission will also be organizing volunteer groups to clear brush and tree branches, mow yards/lots, remove dilapidated fencing, as well as make building repairs and offer curb appeal projects for those in need in the city.
Partnerships and engagements with Mercer County Intermediate Punishment Program, Random Acts of Artists, Shenango River Watchers, and the city via the Code Office along with church and civic groups have enabled us to conduct numerous large scale beautification projects and litter cleanups as well as the planting of hundreds of new trees throughout the city’s neighborhood, parks and business district. Additionally, a corporate sponsor, the Insite Group, 611 S. Irvine St., Sharon, has been invaluable over the years with its employee and owner support.
Ultimately, the main goal of the commission is to inspire Sharon residents and businesses, and the surrounding Shenango Valley, to be a part of improving the quality of life of the city, which is greatly affected by the overall improved appearance of our community spaces through volunteerism.
Financial contributions to support the beautification of the city can be made via the Sharon Beautification Commission’s Facebook site as well as via mail at Sharon Beautification Commission c/o 611 S Irvine Ave., Sharon PA 16146. Sponsorship forms for the 2023 Hanging Basket program are also available now.
For more information about getting involved, or your group or business – contact Sharon Beautification Board Chair Brian Kepple at bkepple1@verizon.net or Neighborhood Development Coordinator Geno Rossi with the City’s Code Department at grossi@cityofsharon.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.