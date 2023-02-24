SHARON –The Sharon Historical Society, headquartered at 110 E. State St. Sharon, has been recognized for outstanding achievement by the community in its efforts to fulfill its mission, “preservation, promotion, and education about our city’s rich history” and improving the quality of life for the Shenango Valley over the last few years.
Since the organization’s incorporation as a 501©(3) nonprofit organization in 2013, the Sharon Historical Society has been a firm believer in keeping many of its events free to allow anyone interested in history the ability to learn about local history.
“Within the last year, we’ve had record-breaking crowds for our famous Downtown Sharon History Walks, continued our programs for middle and high school students, and added close to 1,000 artifacts to their growing archival collection,” said Taylor Galaska, bard president. The organization has also promoted the preservation, restoration, and renovation of Sharon’s historic architectural masterpieces.
As the society celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, locals can expect to see at least one event per month – whether it’s a lecture, historical tour, or social event – with some new and returning events. The group’s Downtown Sharon History Walks will cover the North Sharon area, while the return of the highly-anticipated Oakwood Cemetery tours will be on June 10.
In addition to planning nearly a dozen events for this year, the historical society has produced several publications, including its first deluxe, coffee-table-style book, which has sold over 400 copies in just a few months.
“We are in talks to do a few larger books this year,” said Galaska. “We have begun the research and planning stages with Buhl Park to produce a coffee-table book of its history and development as well as one about the historic farmhouses of neighboring Hermitage.”
The organization is embarking on a capital campaign to fundraising to secure a permanent home for the society as a museum and research center. While an exact location has yet to be announced, the organization has secured about $50,000 of its $200,000 goal.
“Our vision for the next year is to become a vibrant and visible community organization and attract and serve residents of all ages with our exhibits, collections and programs that will be designed to attract visitors from in and around the Western Pennsylvania/Eastern Ohio region,” said Mike Kotyk, society treasurer.
The Sharon Historical Society was founded as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in 2013. A dedicated group of local history aficionados banded together to promote and preserve our history while educating the public. The society offers several free or economically-priced events throughout the year for its members and the general public. This year the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary with special events throughout the year.
Sharon Historical Society, 110 E. State St., Box 82, Sharon; online information and publicaton sites:SharonHistoricalSociety.com
