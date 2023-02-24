HERMITAGE – The Stewart House at 5465 E. State St., Hermitage, is the home of the Hermitage Historical Society. The society’s mission is to “retain the history of Hermitage for generations to come.”
This mission is reflected in their maintenance and upkeep of the Stewart House and the furnishings and artifacts on display there. Built in 1868-69 by Robert and Mary Ann Stewart, the 150th snniversary of the Stewart House was commemorated in 2019 by the society.
The society opens the house to the public for monthly programs, special events, and most notably for their annual Christmas Tree tours, when all three floors of the house are adorned with Christmas trees and holiday decorations. The 2022 Christmas Season marked the 20th anniversary of the society’s Christmas Tree tours at the Stewart House. Each year, a theme is selected for decorating at the house; the 2023 Christmas Tree theme will be “Holiday Delights.”
Currently, the Hermitage and Sharon historical societies are collaborating to create a book on historical homes of Hermitage. The societies are gathering data and photos of well-known historical homes in Hermitage/Hickory Township (original construction 1800s–1920s). Homes may or may not be standing today.
If you have any contributions for the project (such as historical data or photos) or would like to make a monetary donation to the project, contact Barbara Matejka at 330-442-1963 or email bmatejka22@gmail.com by Feb. 28.
The Hermitage Historical Society’s 2023 scheduled speakers at the Stewart House include:
Mar. 21 Gealy Family — Gealy Memorials
• Apr. 18 – Ernie Smith on Parker Bros. Well Drilling
• May 16 – Tom Darby on the history of Neshannock Township.
• Sept. 19 – To be determined
• Oct. 17 – Dan Maurice — Area postcards
Meetings are open to the public and begin at 7 p.m.
Follow the Hermitage Historical Society’s Facebook page for Information on their summer flea markets, program meetings, and special events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.