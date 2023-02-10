SHARON – Steward Health Care is the nation’s largest physician-led health care system, committed to delivering and providing the highest quality of patient care. Steward operates 39 community hospitals across the United States and employs more than 40,000 health care professionals.
Locally, Sharon Regional Medical Center has been focused on providing nationally recognized, patient-centered care to the community for over a century. In 2022, Sharon Regional experienced notable growth, furthering the commitment to the community, despite the many challenges hospitals continue to face. Highlights include:
• Undergoing a successful hospital-wide Joint Commission survey, which takes place every three years, further proving the hospital’s commitment to high-quality care.
• Achieving reaccreditation as a Primary Stroke Center through The Joint Commission, Chest Pain Accreditation through the American College of Cardiology, and Laboratory Accreditation through the College of American Pathologists.
• Being awarded the Platinum Performance Achievement Award Chest Pain-MI Registry through the American College of Cardiology and recognition as a U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” for Cardiac Care.
• Received the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines—Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
• Growth and development of the Structural Heart Program with a 9% Cath Lab volume increase.
• 25% increase in bariatric surgical volume compared to 2021.
• The addition of two highly skilled specialists, Dr. David Thomas, a general surgeon, and Dr. Mohammad Al-Areef, a urologist.
• The investment in Rezum Water Vapor Therapy for BPH, or enlarged prostate.
• Growth and development of specialty services offered in Lawrence County.
In addition to these achievements, Sharon Regional has welcomed over 100 new employees in 2022. Steward Health Care’s growing team and already dedicated employees are a big part of the hospital’s success. They are responsible for the accomplishments and high level of care that the hospital offers our valued patients every day.
