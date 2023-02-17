SHARON – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking to continue its path back to “business as usual” as we move into 2023. 2022 was a transition year as in-person events were reestablished, and measurable changes were made to the organization’s operations.
Major initiatives in 2022 included:
• A revamped membership tier system to customize benefits and services for members
• Website redesign to be more informative and user-friendly
• Major event restructuring
• Resuming breakfast and evening networking events.
Outreach to current and prospective members is a major focus in 2023. In addition to ongoing marketing and networking opportunities, we want to hear from members what services will help their businesses thrive.
The chamber’s website has been overhauled to provide a more streamlined membership registration and renewal process along with more efficient event registration. In 2023 we want to promote our website and social media platforms including LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Four major events are planned for 2023, focusing on being informative, recognizing both individual and business successes and providing professional and personal networking opportunities:
• The chamber, in conjunction with the Gannon Small Business Development Center, will be reprising our Annual Forecast Breakfast on Feb. 28 with a representative from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland as the keynote speaker.
• Our Spring “30 Under 40” event will highlight area young professionals, while our “Member & Friends” golf outing will be our summer networking event.
• Our combined annual Phoenix Awards and annual dinner will be our showcase event in November recognizing true leaders in our business community.
Networking events branded as “Coffee and Commerce”, and “Cocktails and Commerce” will provide personal and professional networking opportunities. Both the breakfast and after-work events are targeted quarterly in 2023.
One additional area of focus for 2023 is more activity in government relations such as business advocacy, political issues affecting local businesses and reconnecting with municipal and elected officials. We will look to host elected officials town hall meetings or forums to expand this initiative.
For 2023, a search is in process for a new executive director who can help carry the organization forward. Our current team of Quentin, Linda and Ruby has done a fabulous job interacting with members and the board during this time of transition. The chamber thanks the staff for their contributions, and we look to them in 2023 to work with our new director in growing the chamber.
The chamber wants to thank its board for their guidance and member businesses that provide necessary resources to carry on chamber activities for the betterment of the Shenango Valley.
The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization, founded in 1956. We are a business membership organization focusing on Advocacy, Member Services, Community Outreach and Leadership Development for the betterment of our membership and the Shenango Valley community.
Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is at 41 Chestnut Ave., Sharon. Online: www.svchamber.com
