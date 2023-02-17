HERMITAGE – Today, if you walk into The Bicycle Store, you will see something that hasn’t been for two years – a full showroom with rows of gleaming new and used bikes. The industry-wide supply chain issues are mostly letting up and are allowing a more abundant flow of bikes and accessories.
Last year at this time, customers had to wait anywhere from a month to a year to get in the bike that they wanted.
This newfound greater availability allows a wider variety of color, size, and model options. We continue to offer the highest-quality, longest-life bicycle brands of Trek, Electra, and Jamis. Some perks of buying a new bike from the store are free labor adjustments and 10% off accessories for the first year. Also, a free layaway payment plan option is available.
Recently, there has been a growing need for quality used bicycles. We are meeting that need by regularly stocking used bikes that, prior to being put in the showroom, are given a comprehensive tune-up and safety check.
Another budget-friendly riding option is getting your current bike (or bike forgotten about in the garage) tuned up. We offer multiple service packages and a la carte repairs to get your bike back in excellent riding condition. When bringing in your bike, you can be assured that you will be served in a timely, friendly, and knowledgeable manner by our professional mechanics.
We continue to stock a wide range of high-quality accessories to enhance your ride. The crucial accessories we encourage riders to have are a helmet, rear/front lights, mirror, and bottle cage. Consider adding a colorful front basket, patterned bell, phone case, or rear bag for added style and functionality.
No matter the time of year, we encourage you to take advantage of biking opportunities – connecting to a trainer indoors, commuting to work, or riding around the neighborhood. It has never been a better time to maintain a healthy lifestyle through the economically friendly transportation option of biking.
Reflecting on the past few years, we appreciate our loyal customers’ and dealers’ support as we navigated a changing market. We look toward the horizon of the year ahead with optimism. As we begin our 24th year in business, it is our sustained mission to conduct business with honesty and integrity, glorifying our Lord. As the valley’s only full-service bike shop, we will continue to provide you with quality, personalized products and services that assist in a healthy lifestyle for all of your upcoming riding adventures.
You can walk into the store assured that you will be charged a fair, competitive price and will be greeted by Mike Kavulla, owner, or one of our valuable team members: Mark Taylor, George Holinda, Jeff Sposito, Ava Kavulla, Anna Kavulla, or Louis Kavulla. Visit us today to check out new/used bikes, accessories, parts, and service packages.
THE BICYCLE STORE is at 1779 E. State St, Hermitage. Stop by Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Call 724-342-2031 or visit thebicyclestoreonline.com.
