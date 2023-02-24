SHARON – The Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts and Furniture, 142 E. State St. Sharon has a slate of events for 2023 including art classes, book clubs, workshops, seminars, and more. The business, partly funded with Sharon’s ARPA funds, held its grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
“This is my dream,” said business owner Dani Johnson, a long-time Sharon resident, “I want there to be something for everyone. You can walk in looking for a book and also find 10 stickers that you love. Walk in to get a necklace and leave, having scheduled a class or workshop for the next month.”
On the schedule: The (he)Art of Stationery, March 2; and Care Enough to Compost, March 16
Past events include Intention Candle Workshop and Jane Austen Love and Friendship Book Club
“I also plan to host more book clubs, poetry writing classes, artistic workshops, and more,” Johnson said. “This will offer a unique spin on the traditional book and art store.” Besides classes and workshops, the store also offers books, and locally handcrafted pieces such as paintings, wood furniture, jewelry, scarves, hats, photography, ornaments, cards, Bigfoot & seasonal holiday décor.
Additional plans include collaborating with other city businesses and locally sourced art, furniture, and gift items for her store. “I have dog bandanas created by Sugar Magnolia Merchandise and some furniture from Susie’s Home Décor & More,” said Johnson, referencing nearby shops in Sharon. “I also worked with Sweet Sensations Bakery (located inside of Haitian Sensation) to not only provide treats for the grand opening but also to help me provide bakery items on a regular basis. I think it’s really important to work together with the business community. It’s a way of helping us all be more successful.”
Johnson, who previously was an owner of the former Three Girls & A Shop in Volant, made the decision to go out on her own with this new venture. “I learned a great deal from my experience in running that store and decided it was time for me to take it to the next level with this shop of my own,” she said.
She also has pop-ups set up within her shop including Robin’s Refills – A zero-waste shop that sells refillable bath & body and household cleaning supplies on Fridays and Saturdays. “I like the idea of partnering with other entrepreneurs,” said Johnson, who is also a PSU Shenango alum. “It gives me more to offer my customers and it helps support other business owners as well.”
Other offerings she’s developing include partnering with other bookstores in neighboring counties to create a ‘Book Store Tour” with customers getting a special coupon card when they visit a certain number of stores with a purchase, they’ll earn a discount or free gift. “I also plan to offer workshops in poetry, creative writing, storytelling, and more, plus a variety of book clubs,” she said, adding she is a self-published author of poetry books.
As for setting up shop in downtown Sharon, she pointed to her new shop sign, created by TNF Design Company in Sharon. “It feels like coming home,” said Johnson, adding “It is an honor. I have pride in where I live and it makes me extremely grateful to be a part of all the things happening in our community.”
MORE INFO: Visit thewanderingsoulshop.com or contact Dani Johnson at thewanderingsoulshop@gmail.com or 724-979-4039. Winter store hours are noon – 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
