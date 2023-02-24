WESLEY – Wesley Grange is one of three granges in Venango County, all located in the southern part. In northwestern Pennsylvania, it is most famous for its semiannual Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper, its largest fundraiser. Additional funds are raised through several sub sales and donations.
The grange uses those funds to maintain its building, provide space for community programs, and aid in efforts such as the 2022 tornado cleanup in Kentucky.
In April and October 2022, Wesley Grange participated in the twice-annual PennDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program, cleaning trash along Old Route 8 north and south of its building, providing a valuable service to the community.
The Vial of Life program at the grange continued to distribute kits in Venango and surrounding counties in 2022. The kits provide important medical information to first responders in emergency situations. In May, an educational program on starting such a project was presented to the Franklin Rotary Club by the lecturer.
In July 2022 several grange members served gratis as judges at the Mercer County Grange Fair.
An open house program with speaker Ivy Kuberry from Oil Creek State Park informed and entertained members and guests in August 2022.
November’s meeting included a holiday meal for all grangers in the county. The public was also invited to the Christmas meal at the December meeting.
In addition, Grange member Rick Croy taught a self-defense class at the grange to local youth throughout the year.
Plans for 2023 include an open house for Pomona Grange (countywide meeting) on Aug. 16. The speaker will be from the Venango County Association For The Blind. The group serves Clarion, Forest, and Venango counties with goals to prevent blindness, minimize occurrence of visual impairments, and improve the quality of life for those who have already lost sight.
