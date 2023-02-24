WHEATLAND – On Nov, 8, 2022, the voters in both the borough of Wheatland and the city of Hermitage overwhelmingly voted to approve the merger of Wheatland into Hermitage, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2024. The merger will change Hermitage’s boundaries to include the 0.87 square miles of land that is currently Wheatland. The borough’s 585 residents (2020 federal census) will become residents of the city of Hermitage.
The one-year period until the merger is effective gives both municipalities needed time to address various items for a seamless transition. One of the first items to be addressed will be a change in Hermitage’s zoning map to place current Wheatland properties into one of 15 different Hermitage zoning districts. This process will involve public meetings and input from current borough businesses, elected officials, and residents.
Other items to address are updates to Hermitage’s property, deed, and tax maps to include the new properties, tax records database updates, and numerous legal notifications to various state and federal agencies.
Staring in January, Hermitage began mailing the quarterly city newsletters to all borough addresses to keep Wheatland residents and businesses updated on community events and programs as well as the merger process. Although the merger will not yet be effective, Hermitage will also offer current Wheatland residents free library cards for both the Community Library of the Shenango Valley and the Stey-Nevant Library in Farrell, reduced pool passes at Buhl Park, and participation in the Hermitage Summer Recreation Program – the same benefits as provided to current Hermitage residents.
The city and borough will host public meetings during this transition period for Wheatland residents and a separate meeting for businesses and industries to introduce staff and provide information about Hermitage.
Wheatland and Hermitage are both looking forward to the implementation of the merger.
