SHARON – A renewed focus on the overall student experience takes center stage at Penn State Shenango moving forward into 2023.
“We’re working hard to offer students incredible opportunities,” said Campus Director Jo Anne Carrick. “There are dynamic majors that lead to in-demand jobs, stunning classrooms to learn in and new chances to be involved in extracurriculars. There’s a buzz on campus we’re excited to bring into the new year.”
As Shenango developed additional academic majors during the pandemic, the campus identified the need to simultaneously add student life offerings. Following the pre-pandemic launch of men’s basketball and women’s volleyball, 2021 saw the addition of women’s basketball, and coed golf teed off in 2022. Looking ahead to 2023, the Shenango Lions are working to solidify the inaugural roster of baseball recruits to begin competition in spring 2024.
“Having our athletic programs as a centerpiece for student activity brings an incredible amount of pride to the campus,” Carrick said. “Not only do our students feel connected to the teams and the student-athletes, but it’s a way for the entire region to connect with our campus in ways they haven’t been able to in a long time.”
With weekly campus activities hosted by a bolstered Student Affairs staff, the student body is constantly engaging with the campus community. “Engagement is the highest that I’ve seen during my time here at Penn State Shenango,” said Carrick, who looks to build on that momentum in 2023.
Additionally, the Shenango campus continues to explore community partnerships to connect with local entrepreneurs and spur economic growth in the area.
“Our goal is to move the region forward in strategic ways,” Carrick said. “Through the Shenango LaunchBox powered by the Greater Sharon Community, officially launching in 2023, we hope to inspire innovation and sustained growth in the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.