SANDY LAKE – With a small disk in hand Vance Martin-Call dunked it into the small bucket in front of him.
“Yee!’’ Martin-Call, 2, shouted to his mom Olivia.
He just won the carnival game Friday afternoon at Sandy Lake Community Fun Days. Then again – he made up the game rules on the spot, so there was no way for him to lose.
That’s one of the charms of the event ,which runs through early Sunday at Turner Craig Memorial Park in Sandy Lake. The event ends 10 a.m. Sunday with a community worship service at the park.
Organizations, businesses and individuals pitch in to hold the annual festival, Cathy Oakes, a member of the Fun Days committee said.
“It’s small town,’’ Oakes said. “And it’s a beautiful thing.’’
Saturday is the big day for Fun Days with activities starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. with fireworks.
Lake Myrtle Masonic Lodge 16 offered a fish dinner and other delights Friday night as well as a breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday abd Sunday. The affiliated Order of the Eastern Star chapter is helping with the fundraiser.
There’s food in the park, such as the Stoneboro Lions Club, which is holding its annual chicken barbecue today from noon until sold out. Crafters and other vendors also have booths.
The Sandy Lake Optimist Club was offering nachos with cheese and other goodies.
“The proceeds are going to go to our building for improvements and for improvements at the park,’’ Shawne Balash, a club member said.
Other events on Saturday include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a volleyball tournament, a dog show, and live bands playing at the park’s main stage starting at 4 p.m.
A new addition this year was the 1880s Carnival Corner where Martin-Call played. All of the games are free but there are no prizes.
“These are games younger kids can have fun playing with their grandparents,’’ said Aaron Messenberg, who along with his wife Angela owns the carnival business. The couple travel to festivals nationwide.
“We like small towns like this,’’ Messenberg said.
Games such as a traditional bottle ring toss and pin the tail on the donkey can be found along with a novel one where players try to drop a clothespin in small holes.
“We like to think these are games everyone will have fun playing,’’ he said.
