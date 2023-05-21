SHARON – In honor of “Cinco de Mayo,” Spanish Two students learned how to make “tortillas auténticas.”
Tortillas have been around for thousands of years. Mayan legend says that the first tortilla was a gift.
The term “tortilla” comes from the Spanish word for “little cake.” The Spanish named the tortilla after it was brought over to Europe from Central America. Spaniards introduced wheat flour to Central America when they brought it over from Spain. Then, flour was used to make tortillas. Even today, flour tortillas are considered unique to the Mexican highlands.
Using traditional corn “masa” (dough), the Spanish Two students had to roll the masa into small balls, and then flatten them, using a “prensa tortillera” (tortilla press). In lieu of cooking the tortillas on a “comal” (a flat, cast-iron pan), the students used a griddle, and then ate the warm tortillas with salsa and cheese.
All agreed that they were “súper deliciosos!”
