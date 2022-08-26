HERMITAGE – When Mark Longietti first took office as a state representative 16 years ago, he remembers an opportunity he had to help someone in need.
A woman came to him because her daughter had significant cancer and was going through chemotherapy. There was a problem with their insurance and she would have to change hospitals, which would take six weeks. The daughter did not have six weeks to wait. Longietti got on the phone with the CEO of the hospital system and got the patient in right away.
“That one I always remember,” Longietti said. “It was one of my first opportunities to help somebody.”
Longietti is being celebrated as a 2022 Buhl Day honored guest.
“I was surprised,” Longietti said about being informed of the honor. “Buhl’s my favorite parade because there’s so many people from across the Shenango Valley that come out for that parade.”
Longietti will be present on Buhl Day, wearing a patriotic tie given to him by the former state commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Longietti, who lives in Hermitage with his wife Tina, is a hometown boy. He remembers when he lived in Sharpsville as a boy, he used to come to the park all the time and play baseball in the upper field, attend casino dances and ice skate. He also cut grass in Buhl Park while he was in college.
After he graduated from Boston College in 1988 with a law degree, he could have settled down in Boston, North Carolina, Pittsburgh or Cleveland. But he chose to come back home, and he practiced law in Sharon for 18 years before being elected to the legislature.
“So many of my friends have left and I thought, some of us need to come back and try to be a part of the solution,” Longietti said.
One of the things that connects Mark Longietti to the heart of his community is making birthday calls to seniors every morning.
“It’s been great,” Longietti said. “And for me it’s a nice part of my day too because you never know how the day’s going to unfold and what the challenges are, but it’s one connection point where you get a blessing back because people are so happy when you call them.”
Longietti said his job as State Representative has really connected him to his community for the past 16 years.
“I’ve enjoyed that opportunity,” Longietti said. “When you go to all these things, it’s a good opportunity for me to connect and find out what people need.”
Longietti will be stepping down from the position as State Representative this year and wants to remain in the community, helping out in any way he can.
“What I want to do is I want to be more home-based. I’ve been on the road a lot,” Longietti said. “The reason I got into all this to begin with was a desire to try to be a part of moving the area forward, revitalizing the community.”
Longietti is proud of some projects he worked on with Sen. Michele Brooks to secure grants. Two of those projects are the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage and Moe’s Walkway in Sharon.
He has served on the boards of several local non-profit organizations including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, Mercer County Community Action Partnership and Primary Health Charitable Foundation. He has also served on the Butler County Community College Advisory of Mercer County, the Laurel Technical Institute Advisory Board, and the Penn State Shenango Advisory Board.
Longietti is excited to see what the future holds.
“My desire is to be involved in some space, whether it’s economic development or community revitalization,” he said. “I just want to contribute back. It’s not so much about earning a living as it is about contributing back.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
