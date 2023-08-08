HERMITAGE — Although she’s helped organize the Hermitage Arts Festival since its beginning, the latest festival on July 30 was especially significant for city employee MaryEllen McKendry.
Before a ceremony that recognized the achievements of local students, the date was recognized as “MaryEllen McKendry Day” by the Hermitage Board of Commissioners for her service to the city and the festival over the past 25 years.
The declaration was just one of the ways local officials said “thank you” before McKendry retired Friday.
“It’s been a great, great ride,” McKendry said of her time working for the city.
McKendry began working for the municipality July 18, 1998, as a part-time receptionist and became a full-time employee with the finance department about a year later.
Around that time, Hermitage renovated its municipal building. The finance department where McKendry worked was moved to a space next door at the Children’s Center of Mercer County, while the planning and zoning departments were moved to the Howard Hanna office, also on North Hermitage Road.
The municipal building was eventually completed and the departments were consolidated into a single space again.
McKendry continued to serve with the city and later become involved with the parks and recreation department while working as a bookkeeper clerk in the community development department, the position she retired from.
During that time, McKendry said she was fortunate to have Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson and Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla as “exceptional bosses” and very supportive commissioners when presenting new programs.
One particular source of pride for McKendry has been the Hermitage Arts Festival, which she worked on with former Parks and Recreation Director Ed Chess since the festival’s beginning in 1998. Chess retired in late 2022.
“That festival is a huge piece of me,” McKendry said. “It’s wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves.”
As she looked toward retirement, McKendry said she looked forward to visiting a grandson in Virginia more often, and plans to volunteer somewhere in the community.
“It’s a wonderful city to live in and work for. I’ve gotten to work with a whole lot of great, hardworking, dedicated people,” McKendry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.