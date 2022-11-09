SHARON – One of Mercer County’s oldest law firms is joining a larger Ohio legal group.
The Sharon-based firm of Ekker, Kuster, McCall and Epstein, which traces its roots to the 1950s, will join Brouse McDowell, effective Jan. 1.
Brouse McDowell is a 100-year-old business law firm based in northern Ohio, with more than 80 attorneys, and offices in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, and Youngstown, Ohio and Naples, Fla.
The Sharon office, at 68 Buhl Blvd., will operate under the name Brouse McDowell LPA with its eight attorneys — partners Russell Adkins, Richard Epstein, Wade Fisher, Ronald McCall and Brett Stedman, and counsel Sarah Kellogg, who is a senior active attorney. Ruthanne Beighley and soon-to-be-former state Rep. Mark Longietti are also attorneys with the firm.
“We are excited to join a firm with a rich history, long-standing client relationships and deep-rooted community ties,” Epstein said in a news release. “Brouse McDowell demonstrates a commitment to excellence, professional responsibility, and community involvement. EKME shares these same values.”
Brouse describes itself as a firm that handles significant matters for corporations, governmental entities, individuals and other clients throughout the U.S.
Daniel Glessner, Brouse’s managing partner, said in a news release that he believes growth into Pennsylvania will enhance the firm’s geographical reach and add additional depth in several practice areas, including corporate transactions and commercial litigation, among others.
“We are excited to combine with a firm that shares a similar commitment to community and client service and look forward to serving as a resource for continued growth in the region. ‘’ Glessner said.
