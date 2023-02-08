HERMITAGE – Rachael Elavsky plops three alcoholic slushies on M&M Beer’s front counter then pulls out her wallet.
“These things are magical,’’ Elavsky, a Sharon resident said. “Usually I’m just here for my dad to get him some IC Lite.’’
M&M is welcoming itself into a new era for beer stores. Formerly housed at Hermitage Towne Plaza, in January it moved a few blocks west into its newly remodeled store at 1700 E. State St., Hermitage.
Owned by the husband and wife team of Bob and Terri DeTolla, the store was designed to their specifications. M&M is a showcase on how beer stores have dramatically changed over the past decade.
“We put a lot of thought into this,’’ Bob DeTolla said.
Among its features are the front counter is at the entrance so employees can immediately answer customers’ questions.
“We want to educate people and give out small samples so they have a better idea of what they’re buying,’’ he said.
The explosion of beer products is mind-boggling. There’s India pale ale, lager, porter and brown ale. But now chocolate, watermelon, and blueberry maple pancake are just a few of the flavors found on M&M’s shelves.
“We taste all the beers so we can tell customers what it tastes like, its texture and pretty much anything you want to know about it,’’ DeTolla said.
And there can be major differences among like products. Ginger beer is a good example.
Ginger beer sales have surged nationwide in recent years as Moscow mule cocktails, requiring ginger beer and vodka, has become the “in’’ drink. There are several varieties of ginger beer offered by M&M, ranging from what’s basically a non-alcoholic soda to alcoholic versions.
“A case of the alcoholic ginger beer runs up to $60 a case,’’ DeTolla said. “I can tell you most bars buy the ginger pop which costs $25 a case.’’
He’s seeing breweries creating products that can compete with Michelob Ultra – a popular light beer with 95 calories and low carbs.
For those thinking this is fun and games competition – it isn’t.
Heineken USA just introduced Heineken Silver, its low-cal, low-carb beer designed to compete with Michelob. It was a staggering $100 million investment for the brewer.
“We’re seeing everyone coming out with their version of Michelob Ultra,’’ DeTolla said
Inadvertently, it was big beer companies who shook up the consumer market.
Starting in the 1960s, monster-size beer producers ran many of the small players out of business with dirt cheap prices. But that left several generations of beer drinkers who never had a sip of true craft beers.
In the ‘90s craft beer making became a popular hobby. Eventually it led to a clamoring demand for beers that were only produced by small craft shops.
“We’re constantly checking on what new beers are being produced by craft-makers that we can offer along with the big companies,’’ DeTolla said. “This is a family business, and we want our customers to have a great experience here.’’
The store continues to sell kegs; one-sixth kegs are the most popular. They hold 661 ounces, or a little over twice the volume of two cases of 12-ounce beers.
Make no mistake, beer is M&M’s meat and potatoes. But to capture as much of the consumer market as possible, selling beer is no longer just about selling beer, DeTolla said.
“We have items like cigars, snack foods, ice cubes and our slushies are very popular,’’ he said.
Pennsylvania has a variety of alcohol licenses with each having their own regulations. M&M’s license allows the sale of slushies – but they can’t be consumed in the store.
To prevent legal headaches for customers, after being poured into a cup the store seals the slushies so they don’t violate the open-container law.
“We have to make sure when the slushy cups leave here that they’re covered,’’ he said.
The store has come along way since the family bought the business 10 years ago.
“We use to think it was big time when we got a full pallet of beer delivered,’’ DeTulla said. “Now we get full pallets all the time.’’
When asked by customers what’s the best tasting beer in the store, he always gives the same answer: “It’s the beer you like the most.’’
