GREENVILLE — Night to Shine prom guests can look forward to a magical evening of dinner, dancing and fellowship.

“Everybody is super excited,” said Denise Bell of Bethel Life Worship Center, which is hosting the local event.

Night to Shine was founded in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation, giving individuals with special needs a chance to be treated like royalty.

Bethel Life hosted its first Night to Shine in 2016, and it’s come a long way, said Bell, who heads the church with her husband, Pastor Kent Bell.

This year’s event is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Greenville High School, where guests 14 and up are invited to walk the red carpet while being cheered on by community members.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the prom in 2021 and 2022; Bethel Life instead hosted drive-through events, so folks are more than ready to kick up their heels.

More volunteers are needed for concessions and to be paired with guests who need a buddy.

Bethel Life members are handling the food, and anyone is welcome to line the red carpet.

Prospective volunteers can register on Bethel Life’s website, which also has registration information for guests. Bethel Life encourages pre-registration.

The event attracts new guests and volunteers every year from all over.

“It goes way beyond Mercer County,” she said.

The fun has already begun as guests were able to pick out dresses, suits, shoes and accessories Jan. 11. More than 100 pieces of clothing were donated.

On the big night, guests can come to the church at 4 p.m. to have their hair, makeup and nails done and shoes shined. They will be taken to the high school by limo.

They will receive a crown, gift bag and photo to commemorate the event, which Tim Tebow, the NFL quarterback, has said is not just a night about showing love, hope and acceptance; it’s also about sharing God’s love and providing a space where people feel safe and welcome, Bell said.

“It’s about giving them value and purpose,” Bell said.

Bell is the special needs pastor at Bethel Life, and she and her husband care for their adult son, Jason, who has Angelman syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.

She is very thankful for support from the church and community and said this year’s local prom will be similar to the February 2020 event, which had about 220 guests.

“It’s just really going to be an extra special event,” Bell said, noting an “Under the Sea” theme.

MORE INFO: Call Bethel Life at 724-589-5433 or visit blwc.org/nts