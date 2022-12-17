FARRELL — Kids of all ages could hardly believe their eyes as they stepped into the gym Saturday morning at the Chavers Community Center in Farrell.
“It was like magic,” Kira Baker said, recalling her first “Santa in the City” experience.
The Sharon 14-year-old now gets to share that feeling with her siblings — Kiana, 12; Terrini, 11; Tremaine, 9; and Justyce, 3.
Their mother, Pamela Baker, said she and the other families are so thankful for the event, now in its seventh year, and hosted by Redeemed Sanctuary Church in Sharon.
Pastor Tiffany Holden said she was grateful for donors and volunteers. Wheatland Tube and Local Union 1660 was a major contributor this year.
Families lined up outside Saturday several hours before the doors open, and Holden said the event is the church’s way of paying forward its own blessings from God.
“He showed us the power of giving,” she said.
In 2021, about 1,200 kids received brand new gifts. This year’s selection includes dolls, electric cars, scooters, baby toys, bicycles, electronics and more.
“We can’t even count,” Holden said of the number of donations they received.
Justyce excitedly showed off her selection — a Doc McStuffins doll. Her siblings took home a manicure kit, Nike gift card, makeup kit and hoverboard.
Shyann Poling of Mercer brought her son Xabien, who is almost 2; he picked out a Hot Wheels track with help from volunteer Amber Satterwhite.
She thanked the organizers and said that many families will have a happier holiday because of their generosity.
“The community appreciates it,” she said.
Satterwhite, a member of Redeemed Sanctuary, has been helping with the event since the first year.
She enjoys playing one of Santa’s elves and seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids and their families.
“It’s just a great feeling,” she said.
Siblings Devin Kiarulff, 10, Xavier Terry, 7, and Aviana Terry, 4, and their mother Candy Cahill, of Sharon, headed home with a hoverboard, tablet and toy vacuum, but not before getting their photo taken with Santa Claus.
Shannon Graham of Shannon Graham Portraits returned for her second year, offering free photos of the kids with Santa Claus.
The Farrell woman loves being part of something special that allows her to give back to her own community.
Santa was represented by one of his helpers, Chris Brown of Camel, Ohio.
Brown was joined by his wife Carol, dressed as Mrs. Claus, and their granddaughter Jolyne Nesbit, 6, of Youngstown.
Jolyne, wearing a festive red dress, said that she was hoping to find a play food set among all of the toys in the gym.
The church also donated items to George Junior Republic residents and had clothes, hats, coats and gloves available on Saturday.
