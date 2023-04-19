Mail-in ballots for Mercer County's primary election on May 146 are in the mail, according to Thad Hall, director of the Mercer County Voter Registration and Elections Office.
People who requested a mail-in or absentee ballot can expect to receive their ballots late this week or over the weekend.
Voters can return their ballots by mail or to the elections office at 130 N. Pitt St., Mercer PA 16137. Voters are reminded that they can only return their own ballot. If they need to return the ballot of a person with a disability, they can download the authorized representative form at www.mercercountypa.gov/election.
Voters may also visit the election office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and vote via mail-in ballot. Voters must provide identification.
Information: 724-662-7542.
