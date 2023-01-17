SHARPSVILLE – Rape of a child and related charges were waived to common pleas court Friday in the case of a Sharpsville man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old.
Lucas William Robert Keck, 22, of 20 N. Mercer Ave., faces state police charges of rape, rape of a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and strangulation in a case that started out as a Childline referral sent to state police from Children and Youth Services.
The girl told police that she was at her friend’s house July 31, 2021, and they decided to go to Keck’s house, police said.
Once at the residence, the girl went upstairs with Keck to hang out in his bedroom while the friend and her boyfriend stayed downstairs. At one point, Keck asked her how old she was and she told him she was 12, police said.
Police said the victim said that Keck asked her to “do stuff” and she said “no,” but Keck tried to kiss her and take off her shorts. The girl said she told him to stop but he took advantage of her anyway.
During the sexual act, the girl told police that Keck grabbed her by the neck, making it hard for her to breathe.
Keck’s arraignment in cmmon pleas court is scheduled for March 14.
