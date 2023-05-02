SHARON – A Warren, Ohio, man is accused of making withdrawals totaling $145,000 from an elderly woman's bank account without her consent.
Fred Norman Shaffer, 77, was charged with theft and misapplying entrusted property after police found he made two large withdrawals from his cousin's Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union bank account.
The first withdrawal was April 21, 2022, for $50,000 and the second was sometime in April 2022 for $95,000.
Police said Shaffer confirmed that he made the two large withdrawals from the bank account. He said the money was used to pay his cousin's outstanding bills. When asked which bills he paid, Shaffer did not explain.
Police asked Shaffer to bring all receipts of bill paid with the money to the Sharon Police Department, but he declined. He told police that he was her durable power of attorney and she did not need to authorize the withdrawals. He said she owed him money from when he worked for her and cleaned her house.
