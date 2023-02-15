MERCER — The case of a local man accused of organizing a string of burglaries, many of which targeted the Mercer County Amish community, is moving to common pleas court.
Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia, was in court Wednesday for his preliminary hearing before District Judge Douglas E. Straub, where the charges against him were held for court.
Hinkson will return to court for his arraignment April 18 in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, according to court documents.
Hinkson is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, theft and burglary for crimes that were reported in New Vernon and Sandy Lake townships, and Jackson Center.
The charges are part of a larger series of charges Hinkson is facing in a series of 21 burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that were reported between September 2021 and November of last year.
The incidents were reported in the townships of Delaware, Coolspring, Fairview, Perry, New Vernon and Sandy Lake and Jackson Center.
Suspects included Hinkson, a 17-year-old Clarks Mills boy, a 17-year-old Utica boy, a 16-year-old Fredonia boy, and a 16-year-old Mercer boy.
Police described the group as an “organized burglary ring,” which victimized businesses and homes in rural areas. Police also said the burglaries specifically targeted the Amish community.
The group caused a total of $26,000 in property damage, with victims reporting more than $16,000 worth of tools, fuel, ammunition, crossbows, trail cameras, a bicycle, shotguns, an all-terrain vehicle, firearms, chainsaws, beer and $5,100 in cash stolen.
For the crimes reported in Coolspring, Delaware, Fairview and Perry townships, Hinkson was charged with attempted burglary, possession of instrument of crime, burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and corruption of minors.
Hinkson appeared in court for his preliminary hearing regarding those charges last Thursday. The second set of charges were held for court at that time and Hinkson’s formal arraignment is scheduled for April 11 in Common Pleas Court.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.