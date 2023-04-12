A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday for a Farrell man accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of items, including stained glass windows, from a Sharon church.
John Thomas Jackson Sr., 63, of 1106 Beechwood Ave., is charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft, and trespass.
According to a police criminal complaint, Jackson cased the Temple of Praise Church of God in Christ, 170 N. Sharpsville Ave., before removing multiple stained glass windows, kitchen appliances, furniture, and recyclable scrap metals in March.
Police said missing from the church were six stained glass windows, a commercial grade stove, two refrigerators, two desks, a cabinet, a kitchen and a bathroom sink, and a drum set.
Police said they interviewed Jackson, who told them he had walked by the church over the course of a few weeks and saw that the front doors were regularly left open. Jackson told police he entered the church without permission and looked around for objects such as recyclable metals. Jackson said he intended to come back to the church and steal the items.
Jackson told police that he made an agreement with the pastor to sell the stained glass windows. Jackson claimed he had permission to enter the church to remove the windows, but the pastor denied allowing him in the building.
Jackson said he left a door to the church unlocked so he could return at any time.
He said he took the items to a scrapyard in Youngstown, Ohio, and received $1,200.
Police found out that Jackson took the stained glass windows to Valley View Antique Shop in Masury, Ohio, and sold them. Police did not say how much he received for the windows.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Friday in front of District Judge Travis P. Martwinski, Sharon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.