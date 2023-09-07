MERCER – A Youngstown man caught on video getting arrested, showing Farrell police using force to handcuff him, admitted in court Tuesday that he resisted when police tried to arrest him.
Aries Devon Shaw, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and resisting arrest.
The district attorney’s office made a deal for Shaw to serve 9 to 24 months less 1 day on house arrest if he qualifies, followed by 2 years of probation.
Other charges against Shaw – including aggravated assault, assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct – were not prosecuted.
Police said Shaw was involved in assaulting a woman around 4:12 p.m. Jan. 27 in the area of Hoon Avenue and Bond Street in Farrell.
A woman testified at Shaw’s preliminary hearing that she was beaten by Shaw just prior to his arrest, and Farrell Cpl. Detective Joey Brant testified as to what happened as he and three other patrolmen were arresting Shaw after the assault.
Brant testified that police were dispatched to Hoon and Bond and he got there in less than 20 seconds, pulled over, and approached the car Shaw was in, which was stopped near his unmarked police vehicle. Three other officers also arrived.
When Brant asked Shaw to get out of the car, he tried to run and Brant grabbed him. Brant was trying to detain him when Shaw started arching his body and refused to go down to the ground, Brant said. Brant said he delivered four to five strikes to Shaw’s upper knee area.
More officers came to assist and Brant felt something on his leg so he delivered “hammer strikes” to Shaw’s left leg. Brant asked another officer to tase Shaw, and he did.
Brant said the amount of time from when Shaw tried to flee to when he was detained was no more than two minutes.
Shaw was then searched. Shaw admitted in court Tuesday at his plea hearing that he had 11.7 grams of cocaine on him and had intended to transfer it to another person.
A video of the arrest circulated on social media. Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker concluded that police complied with departmental policy and the law during the arrest.
Shaw sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27
