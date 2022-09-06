DELAWARE TOWNSHIP – A Greenville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night.
The accident happened at 11:40 p.m. on state Route 58 just west of the intersection with Line Road, police said.
Michael W. Miller, 32, was driving a car headed north on state Route 58 near the 1500 block of Mercer Road, and a truck driven by Lily M. Black, 26, Fredonia, was traveling south on state Route 58.
As the vehicles approached each other, Miller's car traveled into oncoming traffic, hitting the truck head-on, police said.
The truck spun around and overturned, coming to rest in a ditch on the passenger side. The car continued north, rolling over and coming to rest in a ditch on the driver's side of the vehicle.
Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati pronounced Miller dead at the scene. Libonati said it appears that Miller had a medical event that could have led to the accident.
Black was flown to a trauma center with major injuries, and a passenger in the truck sustained minor injuries, police said.
Fredonia Fire Department, LifeForce Ambulance, Jefferson Township police, Mercer Borough police, and PennDOT assisted at the scene.
