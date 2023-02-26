WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP – A New Wilmington man died in a horse buggy crash Saturday in Wilmington Township.
Daniel N. Miller, 77, suffered a fatal injury in the crash that happened at 5:37 p.m. on New Castle-Mercer Road about 200 feet west of Rodgers Road, police said.
State police said a truck driven by Michael W. Coiro, 29, New Castle, and a horse buggy driven by Miller were headed south on New Castle Mercer Road with the horse and buggy in front.
The truck then rear-ended the buggy and Miller was ejected from the buggy, police said.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coiro and his passenger were not wearing their seatbelts and sustained no injuries.
State police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists, New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department, Mercer County Department of Public Safety, and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office assisted.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
