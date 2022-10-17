WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Newton Falls man was killed in an early Monday morning crash in Warren Township, police said.
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash, which happened at 2:53 a.m. Monday on North River Road, west of North Park Road, Warren Township, Trumbull County.
Richard F. Martin, 64, of Newton Falls, Ohio, was operating a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound on North River Road.
Mr. Martin drove off the north side of the roadway, hit a culvert and overturned. Mr. Martin was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
There were no road closures, and the crash scene has been cleared.
Warren Township Fire Department, Warren Township EMS and the Trumbull County Coroner’s office assisted at the crash scene.
