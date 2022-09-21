FARRELL — When James Meredith attempted to enroll in the University of Mississippi in 1962, segregationists and white supremacists not only attempted to block Meredith, but targeted his friends and loved ones as well.
Meredith, encouraged by his parents and determined to overcome the challenges set before him as a Black man, was eventually able to attend and graduate from “Ole Miss,” despite pushback from certain classmates to the segregationist former governor of Mississippi, Ross Barnett.
That story is the subject of “Man on a Mission: James Meredith and the Battle of Ole Miss,” which was presented at a special book discussion Wednesday afternoon at the Stey-Nevant Public Library in Farrell.
The event was sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha, Epsilon Mu Omega chapter.
Among the speakers was Roland Barksdale-Hall, a local author and historian who has written several books including “African Americans in Mercer County.”
“I read this book, and it was so fascinating,” Barksdale-Hall said. “It wasn’t just about civil rights, it’s about human rights.”
When reading the book, Barksdale-Hall — whose family was from Alabama — said he could understand Meredith’s struggle in Mississippi.
Barksdale-Hall’s father only received a fifth-grade education yet became the president of the local United Steelworkers chapter, while his mother was once disciplined in school for not speaking in a “Black dialect” despite being an honors student.
Eventually Barksdale-Hall’s father offered his son a collection of Black history books provided by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, especially significant since his father emphasized a strong work ethic and didn’t normally hand out gifts.
“My father knew the importance of Black history, and I still have those books,” Barksdale-Hall said.
Also present for the discussion was the book’s illustrator, Sharon resident Bill Murray. Murray, whose work has appeared in the Pittsburgh Courier, the New York Times and the Chicago Defender, said he worked on the project for three years.
Barksdale-Hall said Murray’s illustrations not only served to tell Meredith’s story, but made the book and the real-life history more accessible to younger readers who are already familiar with comic books and graphic novels.
Murray credited working alongside Meredith on the project, who Murray described as a “good man” who was still living and still fighting white supremacy.
Murray even briefly called Meredith during the discussion, who thanked those present for this support and said he was still trying to fight injustice.
“I ain’t dead yet,” Murray said Meredith told him.
Deanna Yarboro-Brown, interim president of the Mercer County NAACP and chair of the Alpha Kappa Alpha’s educational advancement foundation, said the book showed some of the improvements made in fighting white supremacy, with work still left to do 60 years later.
And for those who have yet to read the book, Yarboro-Brown said she hopes readers take away a sense of perseverance after learning about the difficulties Meredith faced and apply that determination to challenges faced today.
“No one can tell you what you can’t have, when it’s rightfully yours,” Yarboro-Brown said.
