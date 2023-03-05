JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Mercer man pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge after police said he was found asleep inside a local bank.
Justin Tyler Milliren, 22, was charged Jan. 1 by state police with defiant trespass, public drunkenness and resisting arrest following the New Year’s Day incident at Mercer County State Bank, 811 Franklin Road, Jackson Township.
Milliren pleaded guilty to defiant trespass during a Feb. 13 preliminary hearing with District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township. Milliren was ordered to serve one year of state probation and pay $303.25 in fines and court costs.
State police reported that they a call around 4 p.m. about a man sleeping inside of the bank, which is across the road from the Mercer state police barracks.
When they arrived, troopers saw the man, later identified as Milliren, lying on the floor next to the ATM, according to the criminal complaint.
The troopers woke him up and advised him several times to leave the building, but he ignored their requests.
He was given a final order — if he didn’t leave, he would be arrested for trespassing. When asked if he was going to leave, Milliren said “no.”
After Milliren’s guilty plea, the two other charges were withdrawn.
