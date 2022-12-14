MERCER – A common pleas judge sentenced a Stoneboro man to jail time in a November 2021 fatal crash.
James D. Eaton, 69, of 25 Lake St., Apartment 301, had pleaded no contest in October to a charge of homicide by vehicle in the death of Rod Dickey, 56, Mercer.
Common pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein sentenced Eaton last week to 6 months to 2 years less 1 day in Mercer County Jail followed by 3 years probation. Charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and 5 traffic violations were not prosecuted.
Dickey was killed in a November 2021 accident in the 6900 block of East State Street in Jefferson Township where he was lying in a yard, police said in a criminal complaint.
Dickey had been wearing a helmet and other protective gear. He was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center, then flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died from his injuries.
Eaton, driver of the other vehicle, was treated at Sharon Regional.
Authorities interviewed four witnesses who had been driving on that stretch of U.S. Route 62 at the time of the accident.
Witnesses said that Eaton was driving east and Dickey’s motorcycle was headed west on U.S. Route 62. Police said Eaton’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Dickey’s motorcycle.
Police closed U.S. Route 62 from Clay Furnace Road to Reno Road for more than six hours, and a state police reconstruction team responded to the scene.
Eaton later told police that he blacked out while heading east and he felt a crash, thinking his vehicle had hit a tree or pole. He could not remember anything else from the accident.
An ambulance crew told police that Eaton had told them he had been having blackouts and fatigue while driving, and sometimes needed to pull off the road to sleep.
One witness told police that he had been driving in front of the motorcycle when he noticed Eaton’s vehicle crossing the center line. He honked his horn to try and get the driver’s attention, to no avail.
That witness had to swerve his vehicle to avoid a collision. He looked in his rear view mirror and saw the accident. He parked in a driveway and heard Dickey calling for help.
