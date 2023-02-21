MERCER – A Judge sentenced a Boardman, Ohio, man Tuesday to prison time for his involvement a shooting at the Sharon Dollar General store last June.
Jordan Avery Burnett, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to Sharon police charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the June 14 shooting.
Charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, risking a catastrophe, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, and robbery were not prosecuted.
Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein Jr. sentenced Burnett to 2.5 to 6 years in prison, to be served concurrently with a 3-year sentence he is serving from a Youngstown conviction. He will also serve 7 years probation and is ordered to have no contact with Edward Jermaine Thomas.
Police said Burnett and Thomas exchanged gunfire in the Dollar General parking lot at 871 E. State St., Sharon, while two children, ages 5 and 1, were nearby. Thomas was shot several times in his legs. No one else was wounded.
Thomas, 38, Youngstown, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, risking a catastrophe, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license, and robbery. His charges are pending in Common Pleas Court.
Police said the two men had been romantically involved with Jalesa Rachele Brown, 27, of 350 Alderman Ave., Sharon. Police identified Thomas as Brown’s current boyfriend and Burnett as a former boyfriend.
Brown’s charges, possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, are pending in Common Pleas Court.
Her charges were filed after police towed her vehicle and executed a search warrant after the shooting at Dollar General.
Police said they were called at 9:37 p.m. June 14 to the store for a report of a man shot in the parking lot. The shooters were no longer there, but patrolmen found evidence of an apparent exchange of gunfire.
Shortly after police arrived, an ambulance took Thomas to a trauma center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Brown told police she went to the store with her boyfriend, Thomas.
When Thomas went into the store with his 5-year-old daughter, Burnett got into her vehicle, punched her in the face, and stole her cell phone, police said.
Thomas and Burnett got into an argument, and shortly after, the woman saw them shooting at each other. Burnett’s year-old child was in the woman’s vehicle when it happened.
Police later searched Brown’s vehicle and found multiple plastic bags containing an unknown white, powdery substance weighing about 16.8 grams, and a large amount of money.
Police also found two knotted, plastic bags that contained an unknown red, powdery substance in a purse on the vehicle’s floor, in front of a child safety seat where a year-old child sat during the shooting, police said.
The purse also contained a handgun within reach of the child, police said. Brown did not have a license to carry a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.