HERMITAGE — Local businesses are going to see more of Mark Longietti throughout his hometown after his final term as state representative ends in a few days.
That’s because Longietti will step into the city’s newly-created role of director of business and community development — so even though many already recognize him, he’ll be reintroducing himself and his role moving forward.
“I’ll definitely be meeting and touching base with those businesses and agencies,” Longietti said. “Getting to know them and their concerns, and letting them know what I can do for them.”
Longietti’s appointment was officially announced Wednesday, and his duties will include business outreach; identifying appropriate federal, state and local resources; coordinating municipal partnerships, shared services and related community development efforts; establishing and maintaining working relationships with federal and state officials; and intergovernmental relations, according to a press release.
In other words, Longietti will serve as the business community’s point-of-contact with the city, Hermitage Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla said.
This could range from sharing grant opportunities with businesses and business-related organizations such as Penn-Northwest Development Corp., to taking business owners’ questions and forwarding them to appropriate officials at the state or federal level.
“There’s so many people here who already know Mark, and he knows which people to go to in Harrisburg,” Gulla said.
In the past, many of these duties were shared within city staff depending on the situation, which is why Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said city officials had discussed creating such a position for several years, even before Longietti became available.
“It’s a need we’ve had at the city, and Mark is a solid guy that I think is going to do great things in Hermitage,” Hinkson said.
The timing of the position’s creation was also a factor, since Gulla said the city will be facing many changes in its business environment.
These include the merger with Wheatland, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2024. The merger will bring Wheatland’s existing businesses and industrial corridor into the city, creating new opportunities for those businesses and future development in Hermitage, Hinkson said.
Other projects include the FedEx distribution center under construction along South Hermitage Road and the planned redevelopment of the Shenango Valley Mall.
Longietti, who had represented the 7th Legislative District for 16 years before announcing earlier this year that he would not seek a ninth term, said he’s had many interactions with businesses over his time in office.
In some cases, the business owners reached out to him directly, while others contacted him through organizations such as the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.
That contact will only increase under this new position, since Longietti and his wife Tina already live in Hermitage and will frequent many of the city’s businesses even when he’s off-the-clock.
“I’m going to be embedding myself even deeper into the business community, that’s for sure,” Longietti said.
Even though Longietti will frequently visit and meet with business officials throughout the Hermitage area, he said it will be a change from his time as state representative, which required frequent driving trips to and from Harrisburg, and to various events throughout his district.
“We sometimes joke it might feel like a part-time job for him, even though he’s still working 40 hours a week,” Hinkson said.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the Hermitage board of commissioners, said Longietti’s appointment to the position would provide more support to the city’s existing businesses and industries, including new additions from Wheatland following the merger.
“His skill set, character and experience make Mark the perfect individual to assume the duties and responsibilities of this new position,” Piccirilli said.
Longietti will start as director of business and community development on Jan. 3 and will receive an annual salary of $60,000.
During his time in Harrisburg, Longietti was ranking minority member of the House Education Committee and served on the Commerce, Tourism and Transportation committees. He graduated from Westminster College with a degree in economics and political science, and is also a graduate of Boston College Law School.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.