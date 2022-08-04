SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Politics met art Thursday afternoon as Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped at Wendell August Forge to unveil an ornament for his campaign created at the company.
The ornament bears the phrase “Walk as Free People,’’ a Biblical reference to John 8:36. It’s a fundraiser for his campaign that was on sale for $20 Thursday but will regularly cost $25.
He made no comments after touring the Springfield Township metalcraft store and factory but gave a speech at Libations Winery, a restaurant and bar next to Wendell August.
Both businesses said they weren’t supporting any candidates running for office.
“We are not endorsing any candidate,’’ Erin Lewis, Wendell August’s director of marketing said. “We would do this for either party.’’
A Mastriano security guard blocked a Herald reporter from entering the store and said he wasn’t permitted inside while the candidate toured the store and forge. But the security team allowed dozens of his supporters to enter the building while he was inside.
Like Mastriano’s stop in New Castle on Wednesday, he took no questions. About 100 supporters listened to his speech at Libations.
Mastriano praised the audience for Mercer County’s backing of him in the primary.
His main thrust was talking about his plans if he became governor.
They included loosening up regulations for the energy sector, an apparent reference to natural gas drilling. Pennsylvania sits on a huge deposit of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica Shale rock formations that extends into Mercer County.
Environmentalists have decried the state’s regulations governing drilling as too lax while drillers say they’re too restrictive.
“We will unleash the energy potential of the our state,’’ Mastriano said.
He decried the policies of current Gov. Tom Wolf in handling the COVID-19 pandemic – particularly requiring certain businesses to shut down for a time.
“Lockdown mandates will be over’’ if he became governor, Mastriano said.
Other measures he listed included overhauling the state’s property tax laws, saying the elderly “are getting killed.’’
On the issue of schools, he was adamant over allowing parents to let their children attend schools of their choice.
There’s a host of plans offered for school choice. But generally it means taxpayer education funds could be used for students to attend a school of their choice – private and charter schools, home schooling or public schools.
“Eighty-eight percent of parents in Philadelphia want school choice,’’ Mastriano said.
He noted Democrats aren’t willing to take on major issues straining household budgets such as high gas prices and inflation.
“This isn’t the same Democratic party of our parents,’’ Mastriano said.
