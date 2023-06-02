SHARPSVILLE — A Masury man drowned Thursday evening at Shenango River, Sharpsville.
Brandon Sabo, 39, was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m. at the scene by Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati.
Libonati’s office ruled Sabo’s death as an accidental drowning, which happened about 100 yards behind the Raisch Log Cabin on East High Street in an area where the water is about 12 feet deep, Libonati said.
Because Sabo was fully clothed, authorities believe that he had been playing with his dog in the water when the dog needed to be rescued.
The dog is OK, Libonati added.
