HUBBARD TOWNSHIP – A Masury man was killed on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning by a commercial vehicle while filling his car’s gas tank, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Tyler Estep, 28, was traveling between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-80 in Hubbard Township near Seifert Lewis Road, west of the Hubbard U.S. Route 62 exit, police said. His car ran out of gas, and he was standing outside the car putting gas in when police said they believe he was struck by an unknown commercial vehicle.
Police found Estep dead at the scene.
Police are still looking for the driver, and the accident remains under investigation.
Hubbard Township fire and police departments assisted along with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Trumbull County coroner’s office.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the accident to call its Warren Post at 330-898-2311.
