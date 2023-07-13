With regulatory approvals and a new building in hand, Mercer County State Bank is set to establish a bank in Mercer borough.
“We’re hoping to open the Mercer branch by Sept. 1, if not sooner,’’ said Scott Patton, chief executive officer and president of MCSB.
The Sandy Lake-based bank cleared regulatory hurdles to open the new office and closed the deal to buy the former PNC Bank office at 147 N. Diamond St., last week, Patton said.
Like other business segments, the banking equipment supply chain remains sluggish after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Getting security systems in place are the crucial piece needed to open.
“At this point we are really relying on our vendors to get everything ready for us to operate in a safe and secure manner,’’ Patton said.
Opening the branch will be welcomed by Mercer area residents and businesses that relied on making cash deposits, and county offices located in Mercer in and near the courthouse.
In less than two years the community lost all three of its full-service banks. Citizens Bank closed its branch in November 2021 and Huntington Bank shut its office doors last January. PNC Bank closed its Mercer office in April.
Pennstar Federal Credit Union has an office on North Diamond Street and will continue to remain open.
Plans for the Mercer branch call for the existing drive-through lanes to remain in place and installation of a new ATM. The office will have MCSB’s full line of products, including checking accounts, consumer and commercial loans along with investment products.
The office will be open Monday through Friday with the daily time schedule to be determined.
MCSB’s Jackson Center branch four miles away, which is open on Saturdays, will continue operating as normal, Patton said.
“I can’t tell you how much we’re looking forward to be in Mercer,’’ he said.
