Hermitage – William G. McConnell Jr. is seeking to return to the Hermitage Board of Commissioners.
Running on the Republican ticket, McConnell was elected to the board in 2017. He served as a Hermitage commissioner from 2018 through 2021 and did not run for re-election .
McConnell is one of seven candidates vying for three city commissioner seats up for election. The other Republicans are Christopher Tyler Dunn and Alvan F. Harakal. The Democrats are incumbent Duane Piccirilli, Brian J. Skibo, incumbent William J. Moder III, and Michael A. Niddel. Incumbent Michael Muha did not seek re-election.
McConnell said if he is elected, he intends to pick up where he left off as an advocate for fiscal responsibility, common sense regulations and growing the city’s tax base through quality commercial and residential development.
McConnell said the city’s most important long-term challenge is finding ways to attract new wage earners.
“The city relies heavily on wage tax revenues to fund its operations,” McConnell said. “In order to keep real estate taxes low and keep pace with ever-increasing costs, it’s imperative that Hermitage continue to boost wage tax revenues by attracting new wage earners to the city.”
Hermitage generates well over half of its revenues from its 1.75% wage tax, while less than 10% of the city’s revenues come from its 5-mill real estate tax. The tax rates have not been raised in more than 30 years.
“It’s not enough that we are attracting businesses like FedEx to Hermitage – we need their employees to live in the city,” McConnell said.
McConnell said he believes the city can attract wage earners by increasing its marketing efforts, completing its Town Center project, expanding athletic and recreational opportunities, and by working to ensure the availability of quality housing.
“Hermitage is a safe, innovative, small town with a lot of positives,” McConnell said. “The city offers an excellent school district, low taxes, low housing costs, good internet, outstanding athletic and recreational facilities and a high level of municipal services, including exceptional police and fire services.”
He said the city needs to be marketed effectively.
“There are a lot of people out there looking to leave big cities and settle down in small towns like Hermitage, particularly after COVID and with the increasing ability to work remotely from home,” McConnell said.
Reflecting on his previous four years on the board, McConnell said he was proud of the incredible amount of work the board accomplished while navigating COVID, including updating the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance, adopting a rental property ordinance, public sewer expansion, laying the groundwork for the Town Center and FedEx distribution center projects, and the Hermitage-Wheatland merger.
McConnell is a Marine Corps veteran and has been a practicing attorney for 33 years with a law office in Hermitage.
He has 20 years of extensive municipal government experience as an attorney and elected official.
McConnell is a graduate of Westminster College and the Duquesne University School of Law.
He serves as the solicitor for the Mercer County Industrial Development Authority. He previously served as Mercer County’s litigation solicitor.
When he lived in Sharon, he served as chairman of the city’s Home Rule Study Commission.
McConnell is a Persian Gulf War veteran and life member of Hickory VFW Post 6166.
He and his wife, Jennifer, have a son, Mason, who attends Artman Elementary School.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.