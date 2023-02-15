MERCER – Matt McConnell said he wasn’t sure once people got used to his personality, that they would want to elect him for a second term as Mercer County Commissioner.
But after 12 years, McConnell, a Republican who serves as the commissioners’ opinionated chairman, will not be running for a fourth term.
“I actually gained votes every time, which shocked and surprised me because I am a direct person,” McConnell said.
McConnell does not yet know what he is going to do, but he is not retiring.
“It’s probably just the time,” McConnell said. “I think there’s a lot of others running. I’ve always said ‘Give me good people that want to run and I’ll get out of the way and help in any way I can.’”
Republican Commissioner Scott Boyd is also not seeking re-election. Steven A. Williams, a Greenville businessman, and party activist Ann Coleman have announced their candidacy for the Republican nomination.
Incumbent Commissioner Tim McGonigle and Lackawannock Township businessman James McLusky said they for the Democratic nominations.
With a background in consulting and finance, and construction through college, McConnell thought he was a good fit as a commissioner. He never wanted to be known as a politician, but as a public servant.
“When I ran the first time, I was pretty upset with what I saw, not with the county necessarily, but with politics in general,” McConnell said. “I asked, ‘Where can I help?’ I looked and said county commissioners.”
McConnell’s term runs through 2023, and he said he’s going to finish the year out strong.
“I want to make sure everything gets tied down,” McConnell said. “I’m leading the county in a fantastic place right now.”
McConnell said the pension program is well-funded, even with a downturn, and that the roof is dry. The current board of commissioners put a 40-year roof on the courthouse because it only keeps going up in price, McConnell said, adding that it’s also “the right thing to do.”
McConnell can also say that during his terms as commissioner, the board lowered the cost of the county’s debt by borrowing $12 million and refinancing.
“We’re replacing some of these bridges,” McConnell said. “All three of us thought it was time to be proactive.”
McConnell said he’s proud that the commissioners have accomplished a great deal without raising taxes, and that they probably will not have to do this for another couple years.
“I’d rather leave in good shape,” McConnell said. “But I reserve the right to come back if I get upset. So don’t mess up.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.