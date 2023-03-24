PINE TOWNSHIP — Mitch McFeely always looks forward to the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner: great friends, good food and fellowship.
He realized Tuesday evening’s festivities at the Grove City Country Club would be taking a different turn when his friend Brian Anderson stepped up to the podium to talk about the chamber’s Community Service Award.
“It’s hard not to have fun around this person,” Anderson said before the recipient’s name was revealed.
Eric Thomas identified McFeely as the 2022 Community Service Award recipient. Each year’s honoree is selected by a panel comprised of the award’s previous winners.
The panel have a difficult task selecting one person from all of the nominations, said Beth Black, the chamber’s executive director.
“Wow, I did not see that coming,” McFeely said as he received congratulations.
McFeely’s loved ones — mother, Linda Nulph; and his twin brother Matt and his family, wife Michelle and their daughters Kaelin and Lauren — waited in the wings as he received the award.
It was a very hard secret to keep, Nulph said, as her granddaughters added that McFeely is a fun uncle.
Before McFeely was named, he got to hear what his friends and family had to say when Thomas contacted them for comments.
McFeely is known for his dedication to the community and puts others first, doing so without recognition, Black said.
Amy Molloy of Grow Grove City told Thomas that the recipient is encouraging and supportive, whether it’s a kind word or a chocolate bar.
“I feel fortunate any time I show up in a room and our person is there,” she said.
Adam Cook, executive director of Grove City YMCA, said McFeely has served the Y well as both a member of the board of directors and the advisory board.
He likes to make sure everyone is having a good time, Black said.
“He’s the king of classic one-liners that I call ‘Mitchisms,’” she said.
Thomas said that family support is the key to McFeely’s success.
His brother told Thomas that he was a rock for the family when their father died, and he has touched many lives, including through his career.
His mother wished him all of the good things life has to offer.
“Tell me, what more could a mother ask for?” she told Thomas.
She was wiping away tears as her son made his way up front to accept a plaque from Wendell August Forge and citations from several elected officials.
McFeely later said he was so pleased and shocked by the honor, but he lives and works in a community that makes it easy to give back.
He has worked in banking for 16 years and is the vice president and branch manager of Mars Bank in Grove City. He’ll soon take over the role of vice president of commercial banking.
He was pleasantly surprised to see his family, and the evening made him realize that he has made an impact.
“It was very heartwarming,” said McFeely, who lives in Grove City borough.
He’s a graduate of Grove City High School and Slippery Rock University, where he studied communications and public relations.
He has served as president and vice president of the chamber board and is the current membership chair, and he serves on the boards of Mercer County AWARE and Grow Grove City.
McFeely is a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple and enjoys spending time with friends and family and projects around the house.
He thanked his family, friends and co-workers for support, including Kayla Miller, who will take his place as branch manager.
She nominated him for the award because he is genuine and kind person who does a lot for the Grove City area. He’s always smiling and has also been a wonderful mentor.
“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving,” she said.
