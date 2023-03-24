Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then windy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.