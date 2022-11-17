The man accused of murdering Joseph DeTello and dumping his body in Slippery Rock Township reportedly ran out of gas when he was driving the victim into Lawrence County.
His stop at a Pilot station in Butler County and theft of a gasoline can and baby wipes were the primary leads in a police investigation of DeTello's death. A passerby would find 40-year-old Meadville man's body the afternoon of Nov. 3 on a remote road near some weeds.
Johnny Frank Henry, 31, of Meadville, is accused of strangling the 40-year-old DeTello, also of Meadville, at a location in Jackson Township, Mercer County, then driving him into Lawrence County, where he left the 40-year-old DeTello's body and his tan Volvo SUV in the 1900 block of Young Road.
State police in Lawrence and Mercer counties charged Henry with criminal homicide, aggravated and simple assault, strangulation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abuse of a corpse in DeTello's death.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker credited state police in Lawrence County for leading the investigation that pointed to Henry. Acker said they received a tip the homicide might have occurred at a residence near Lake Latonka, not far from the state police barracks in Mercer County.
Acker said DeTello died from being strangled and had broken bones in his neck and back.
The story of DeTello's death unfolded after a passerby saw lying outside of his vehicle and stopped to render assistance, thinking DeTello had a flat tire. The passerby and two bicyclists then rendered CPR to DeTello, who was not breathing, until emergency units arrived, according to police reports.
When police arrived, DeTello was lying next to his car at the side of the road. Police noted apparent trauma to his head and body, and he was missing his left shoe. Troopers identified him by his driver's license.
The police found a gas can nozzle in a wooded area next to the road, not far from DeTello's body. A package of baby wipes was lying next to it, along with DeTello's other shoe.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Henry, a witness had driven past the area and saw a man bent over on the passenger side of the Volvo in the southbound ditch. The witness said he approached the car and the man stood up and walked to the driver's side door of the vehicle. The witness described the man as a Black male with a goatee.
On Nov. 4, state police canvassed gas stations to find gasoline cans matching the one found near DeTello's body.
A state police corporal went to Love's Truck Stop in Butler County, where he found gas cans for sale similar to the one found at the crime scene, the complaint states. The corporal reviewed the store's surveillance video, which showed what appeared to be the victim's Volvo entering the parking lot and being parked out of camera range. A Black male with facial hair was seen in the store around 3:45 p.m.
State police in Lawrence County shared that information with state police in Mercer County, where multiple law enforcement officers recognized the male as Henry, according to the court paperwork.
The Pilot surveillance video showed Henry placing a package of baby wipes into the front of his pants and taking a red 5-gallon gasoline can with a nozzle like the one found near DeTello's body without paying for it, according to Acker.
Henry could be seen pumping $5 worth of gas into the can, and he then went back into the store and paid for the gas. He returned to the Volvo and left, traveling toward Route 108 in Slippery Rock Township, according to the court papers.
An autopsy performed on DeTello's body at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver County showed he died of asphyxiation, and his death was ruled a homicide.
DeTello had suffered numerous cuts and abrasions on his head and body, and a 12-inch piece of fabric was removed from his throat, along with small rocks. The rocks also were in his bronchial airways, and he had sandy dirt in his eyes, ears and face, the autopsy report showed.
DeTello's husband told state police Henry was an associate of DeTello, and Henry had often been to his house.
Another man revealed to investigators DeTello and Henry had been to his house on Cottage Road in Jackson Township on Nov. 3, and DeTello was in his tan Volvo. Henry drove a Kia K5 sedan, he told police.
When Henry arrived, he asked the man to go into his house so he and DeTello could talk. The man said he went into the house, and Henry and DeTello went into a shed, where they stayed for about 30 minutes. The man said he went outside to feed his horse and DeTello and Henry were still in the shed.
He told police that Henry was sweating profusely and that he didn't see DeTello after that.
The man said he drove to a hotel before Henry called him and told him to go back to his house and look for his cell phone.
He said he went back and saw that Henry and DeTello were gone, along with DeTello's vehicle.
He said he later met Henry in Jamestown, and he and Henry went back to his house in the Kia JS.
The police executed a search warrant on the man's home and found tire tracks leading from the driveway to the shed in his backyard.
The police also found a material similar to that removed from DeTello's throat during the autopsy. Forensic services members processed the inside of the shed and confiscated several items that contained suspected blood, the complaint states.
Police said Henry is a suspected drug trafficker involved in previous and ongoing investigations, and he is known to carry firearms.
The state police filed charges against Henry Monday, but withheld releasing any information for until Henry was taken into custody to insure the safety of witnesses.
He was arrested Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio and is being held in the Franklin County jail in Ohio, awaiting extradition to Mercer County for his arraignment.
“The state police major crimes unit in New Castle really drove this investigation from Day 1,” Acker commented Thursday morning. “This defendant is well known to the police here, and in Meadville and Crawford counties.”
State police Cpl. Randy Guy of the Lawrence County barracks, who led the investigation, said police suspect someone picked Henry up from the Slippery Rock Township location where DeTello's body was left and drove Henry's car to Jamestown, then took him there. That part remains under investigation, he said, adding, "It's quite a convoluted chain of events."
