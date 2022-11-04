A man found dead outside of an SUV in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon was identified as 40-year-old Joseph DeTello of Meadville, formerly of Hellertown.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said DeTello's death "is suspicious" and, like all deaths of unknown causes, is being treated as a homicide until the cause is determined. An autopsy is being conducted Friday at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.
According to a state police report, DeTello was found unresponsive on the ground outside of his vehicle about 4:30 p.m. on Young Road.A passerby reported that he saw DeTello on the ground and stopped to assist, thinking he was having issues with his tire.
The passerby found that DeTello was unresponsive and called 911, then administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Two other people who were bicycling on that road at that time also stopped to assist until state police and ambulance units arrived and it was determined that DeTello was deceased.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo pronounced him dead at the scene.
The state police are asking that anyone who has information about DeTello or the circumstances contact their criminal investigations unit at (724) 598-2211.
