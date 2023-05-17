SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Mercer County’s second medical marijuana dispensary is open for business.
RISE Dispensaries, which also has a Hermitage location, opened RISE Grove City on April 17 at 225 Westside Square Drive in the Springfield Commons Plaza in Springfield Township.
RISE, owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc., had a successful first day, when the store’s profits were donated to the Grove City Community Food Pantry, said Tim Hawkins, commercial general manager at GTI.
“We believe in being part of this community… but we’re not done,” he said of how the company will continue to support local nonprofits.
This latest dispensary is the company’s 79th location in the United States and the 17th in Pennsylvania, and there are now 173 dispensaries across the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has a map of existing dispensaries, so GTI was looking at lesser-served areas like Grove City, Hawkins said.
In 2018, the state legalized medical marijuana for patients with certain health conditions, so some folks aren’t too familiar with how it works.
There are 23 qualifying conditions — including anxiety, chronic pain and PTSD — in Pennsylvania for use of medical marijuana.
Those who qualify must first register online with the state’s Medical Marijuana Program at medicalmarijuana.pa.gov and pay a $50 fee.
They will then need to schedule an appointment with an approved practitioner who will confirm the patient meets the program requirements, which carries an additional fee.
For prospective patients who need help with the application process, RISE Grove City is hosting a registration event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday next door in the lobby at Marriott TownPlace Suites, 231 Westside Square Drive.
Patients should bring their Pennsylvania identification cards, like a driver’s license, and medical records. Patients will be able to connect with an approved physician from Leafwell, Hawkins said.
Only patients and staff are permitted inside the dispensary, where they sell medical marijuana in various forms, including vape cartridges, flower, wax, tinctures and more.
Patients are instructed to ring the bell at the main entrance and show their medical card to the camera, and a pharmacist is always on hand for consults to help guide patients who are new to the program.
“We always say ‘start low and slow,’” he said.
Each item purchased has a sticker with the patient’s name and card number plus the dispensary’s address. It’s important to keep the products in the original packaging, Hawkins said.
The company continues to keep an eye on legislation that would legalize edible medical marijuana products in Pennsylvania and talk of legalizing recreational marijuana.
Recreational marijuana has been legalized in states including Delaware, New York and New Jersey, and it will become legal in Maryland on July 1.
“We’re surrounded here,” Hawkins said, noting that it’s illegal to cross state lines with marijuana.
And GTI is still fighting the negative stigma of marijuana, which is a medicinal plant that has been in use for healing and treatment for centuries, Hawkins said.
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania were deemed essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“There are still people who are in jail for cannabis,” he said, adding that the government could save money by not going after people for possession of a small amount.
So far, feedback from patients and neighboring businesses has been positive, and the company looks forward to serving the community.
RISE Grove City is located at 225 Westside Drive, Mercer (Springfield Township). It is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about RISE, the dispensary’s offerings and to schedule an in-store or virtual appointment with a pharmacisst, visit risecannabis.com
To learn more about becoming a patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com or visit health.pa.gov
