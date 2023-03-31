SHARPSVILLE — A Hermitage man diagnosed with brain cancer is hitting the pavement to raise money and awareness for brain tumor research.
“It gives me a sense of what it means to be part of a community,” Brian Skibo said of organizing the inaugural Grey Matters: Shenango Valley 2023.
The fun run and walk is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Trout Island Trail in Sharpsville.
The event is family-friendly and includes a “Touch a Truck” for kids. Proceeds will benefit the National Brain Tumor Society.
Skibo planned on holding the event in 2016, but his health came first.
“Technically, I’m not in remission,” he said on a sunny Thursday afternoon at the trailhead on North Mercer Avenue.
In 2012, Skibo was diagnosed with a grade II oligodendroglioma. He had no symptoms at first, and he’s since been through quite a few rounds of various treatments including chemotherapy and radiation.
He’s also had seizures that have required hospitalization. Right around the time he started planning the fundraiser in 2016, he had a seizure that lasted six hours.
The plans were put on hold, so he’s excited for the event to finally happen.
He continues to get MRI scans, which don’t show the tumor, but it is still there, said Skibo, 43, a 1998 graduate of Hickory High School.
Managing his health is challenging at times, and he has some numbness in his hands and slight facial paralysis, but he feels great.
He’s been encouraged by the support coming from community members and businesses who have made donations.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” said Skibo.
The money raised will help the National Brain Tumor Society with its efforts to shine a light on the condition.
Skibo said more than 4,000 Pennsylvanians have brain tumors, and more than 1,000 of those cases are malignant.
Because brain tumors are rare, they are often de-emphasized when it to comes new treatments and research, he said.
Over the past 30 years, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved only five drugs and one device for brain tumor treatments.
“That’s one of the reasons why it’s so important,” he said of the fundraiser.
The society, which has been a big help for Skibo, also organizes “Head to the Hill” every May, when brain tumor survivors and advocates lobby legislators in Washington, D.C., to increase funding for brain tumor research and treatments.
They advocate for childhood cancer by urging lawmakers to pass the Childhood Cancer STAR Reauthorization Act, said Skibo, who has traveled with the group several times.
And the organization is a great resource for people to learn more about brain tumors; their website is braintumor.org
Registration for the fun run and walk is open up until the day of the event. A link to sign up can be found on the event’s Facebook page, “Grey Matters: Shenango Valley 2023,” or visit nbtsevents.braintumor.org/event/2023-grey-matters-shenango-valley-walk-and-run/e459861
Those who register by Sunday are guaranteed to receive a T-shirt.
Participants should park in the Sharpsville Plaza lot near Lock, Stock and Barrel, 78 E. Shenango St., where there will be a check-in table, water and food.
Event sponsors are Lock, Stock and Barrel, New Deal Club, Tim McGonigle, Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union, McLusky Showcase Kitchens and Baths, United Steelworkers Local 1660 and the Mercer County Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.