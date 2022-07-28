SHARON — Local residents are trying their hand at winning the Mega Millions lottery — but many are planning to be frugal if they win the money.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Mega Millions’ estimated jackpot was at $1.1 billion, with the next drawing set for 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Mega Millions website.
Among the locations in Mercer County where residents bought lottery tickets — the winning ticket potentially among them — was Sharon News Agency, on East Silver Street in Sharon.
Scattered groups of customers came in throughout the day, including Sharpsville resident Melanie Lineberger, who bought some tickets on behalf of her and some coworkers from Fringe Benefit Services, sharing both the cost and potential payoff.
Even if she won the money, Lineberger said she would stay in the area with her friends and family instead of moving away. However, Lineberger said she would probably spend the money on her family and invest the rest.
Hermitage resident Rick Dunder also came through Thursday to purchase tickets, and likewise said he doesn’t usually play the lottery unless it gets to the higher amounts, like the $1.1 billion jackpot.
But instead of potentially spending the prize money on expensive things, Dunder said he would rather spend the money trying to help people in the area rather than spending frivolously.
“If you win the money, it’s a gift,” Dunder said.
Sharon resident Lulu Hardin arrived at the Sharon News Agency later, and said she tries using the numbers of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s birthdays.
Family is also a factor in Hardin’s plans on how she would spend the prize money.
If she wins, Hardin said she would buy a condo in Winchester, Va., so that she could be closer to her family. The rest of the money would be saved or invested, Hardin said.
Hardin added that she preferred buying tickets at the locally-owned Sharon News Agency to help support them as well.
“You just have to play and see what happens,” she said.
