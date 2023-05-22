HERMITAGE — A series of Memorial Day observances are returning to Hermitage, including a parade, ceremonies and a car show.
Organizing the parade is Ron Orndorff, commander of the Hickory VFW Post 6166, who said this year’s parade continues a local tradition that dates back to at least the 1950s.
“I’d say a couple hundred people come out each year,” Orndorff said. “We’ve always had a really good turnout when it comes to spectators that come out and support us.”
According to the VFW’s information, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s at 124 N. Hermitage Road, across from the Shenango Valley Mall.
The parade will proceed south on North Hermitage Road, then turn west onto East State Street. The parade will continue along East State Street and end at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Some of the parade participants will include local veterans, the Hickory High School marching band, Spirit girls baton, Hermitage commissioners and the treasurer, and some Shriners with their vehicles, Orndorff said.
A ceremony will follow the parade at the War on Terror Memorial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, beginning around 10:45 to 11 a.m.
“There’s not a hard start time, we’ll give everyone who watched the parade some time to get up to the cemetery,” Orndorff said.
The ceremony will feature guest speaker Thomas M. “Ace” Hanzas, a Vietnam veteran and past Pennsylvania state VFW commander from 2018 through 2019, who will honor all veterans and active military members.
Aside from Hanzas’ work at the state level, Orndorff said Hanzas previously served a variety of local positions as well, including commander of the Reynolds VFW.
The ceremony will also feature some members of the Hickory High School marching band, who will perform “Taps” and “The Laying of the Wreaths.”
There will be a 21-gun salute, and local officials including members of the VFW, Hickory Auxiliary Post 6166, Hillcrest officials, city commissioners and school board members will lay wreaths for the cemetery’s deceased veterans.
After the ceremony at Hillcrest, visitors will be invited to a light lunch at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, where another ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.
This second ceremony will feature “Taps” again and representatives from Disabled American Veterans, who will present the “Missing Man Table,” representing those who remain missing in action. A car show will also be held in the post parking lot from 1 to 4 p.m.
“The DAV did the ceremony here last year and it went really well, so we wanted to have them again this year,” Orndorff said.
Any groups that would like to participate in Hermitage’s Memorial Day parade can call the Hickory VFW Post 6166 office at 724-981-2273, where they can be forwarded to Orndorff.
Any participants should call by Saturday to allow organizers time to plan the parade.
Although this year’s observances will include some lighter moments, such as the car show and luncheon, Orndorff — a veteran who served from 1983 through 1996, including war service in Desert Storm — said he hopes visitors appreciate the reason behind Memorial Day.
“The way everybody’s so divided anymore, I just hope everybody understands that because of these veterans who got drafted or chose to go, we can be thankful for what we have in this country,” Orndorff said. “It’s not just hamburgers and hot dogs, we need to memorialize those veterans that have passed.”
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.