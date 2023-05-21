Events across Mercer County next weekend will honor those in the armed forces who have given their lives in service to their country. These are some of the activities planned:
MercerThe annual Mercer Memorial Day 500 will return this year, featuring a variety of services and activities along Courthouse Square.
Despite taking place in a “small town,” event Director Aaron Sines said he believes the event is the nicest in Mercer County, due to the participation of different groups and the continued support from the community.
“I hope people come and appreciate what Memorial Day is all about,” Sines said.
The event gets its name from the 500 sponsored flags lining the streets; this year their number will increase by 100.
Events begin at 6 p.m. Sunday with a performance by musician Chris Higbee at the bandstand on the Mercer County Courthouse lawn.
At 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, the Jason Michaels Memorial 5K will begin, presented by the Mercer Rotary Club.
At 9 a.m., the multiple vendors will open along Courthouse Square, including food vendors and historical organizations, along with a re-dedication of the bandstand. The re-dedication will recognize renovations to the bandstand over the past year, made possible through the Mercer County Community Band, Sines said.
At 9:30 a.m., there will be an honoree ceremony, which will posthumously recognize a few local veterans. Sines said the event committee and the Mercer County Veterans Affairs office work together to choose the honorees.
“I think any time a family has someone recognized like that, it’s a great honor for them,” Sines said.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m.
Sines said past events usually draw a couple thousand people each year, ranging from older veterans to young children being introduced to Memorial Day and the importance of remembering the veterans who make such observances possible.
“We have the privilege and the honor of putting together this parade and the festivities, because we need to recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for us to live in this great country,” Sines said.
SharonSharon’s Memorial Day Parade will format 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the American Legion, 1395 E. State St.
It will move out at 11 a.m., following Buhl Boulevard, Highland Road, Jefferson Avenue, Hull Street, and North Oakland Avenue into Oakwood Cemetery, organizer Larry Hawthorn said.
A service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery’s grandstand in the veterans section, including an emcee, a minister, and a speaker. There will be a reading of the veterans who have passed away over the past year, with a small bell rung and a small flag displayed on a board with each name, Hawthorn said.
Since the Sharon Elks Lodge 103 is hosting this year’s event, visitors and participants can meet afterward for a meal in its lodge at 260 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon.
Sharon’s Memorial Day parade is an unusual event since its planning is rotated annually between the American Legion in Sharon, the Sharon VFW and the Sharon Elks, said organizers Dawnlee Scheetz and her husband, retired Lt. Col. Larry Scheetz, whose 39 years of service included Vietnam and Desert Storm as well as a stint as head of county veterans affairs.
Although the number of participants and attendees seems to have decreased over the years, Dawnlee and Larry said Sharon’s parade and ceremony remains one of the largest in Mercer County, with continued support from residents and local officials.
“Whenever we need something for veterans, and we talk with the city manager or city council or someone else, we’ve never had any problems,” Larry said.
Many participating veterans tend to be from Desert Storm, Vietnam or earlier, so the Scheetzs encouraged younger veterans to become involved, and for local adults to bring their children to Memorial Day’s events.
“Everyone in the military and their families pay a price, and every veteran buried in these cemeteries have given part of their lives for everyone else in this country,” Dawnlee said.
Hawthorn, a Marine veteran who served from 1965 through 1966 in Vietnam, Cuba and different places within the United States, likewise said the importance of Memorial Day never diminishes over the years.
“We have to honor the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Hawthorn said.
For more information or to participate in Sharon’s observances, call Dawnlee at 724-699-2485.
SharpsvilleSharpsville’s Memorial Day program will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the veterans monument in Veterans Plaza, where there will be a rifle salute, a performance of “To the Colors” by Isabella Buell and the rolling of drums by the Sharpsville Area High School Band.
A parade will follow, traveling Shenango Street to Mercer Avenue to Riverside Cemetery for another program. It will include the National Anthem by the Sharpsville Area High School Band and an address by Sharpsville Area School District Superintendent John Vannoy.
There will also be a wreath laying ceremony and a reading of deceased veterans who were buried in Riverside Ceremony over the past year, according to borough information.
PulaskiThe village of Pulaski’s 79th annual Memorial Day observance will be at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Honor Roll on the corner of Grell Street and state Route 208.
Col. Grey D. Berrier II will be the featured speaker, while Dr. Lewis Grell will be the master of ceremonies, aided by Vern Aubel, Vince Milton, the Pulaski Girl and Boy Scouts, and the West Middlesex VFW.
The combined choirs of the Pulaski Presbyterian and Methodist churches will lead the singing of the National Anthem and America. Flowers will be provided by the Snappy Dragon Garden Club, with Kathy Dubrasky as president.
Everyone is invited to a community picnic at Pulaski Presbyterian Church after the ceremony.
Grell himself served in the Navy Reserve for three-and-a-half years, followed by active service in the Navy from 1953 through 1955.
Having been involved in organizing Pulaski’s Memorial Day observances for about 12 years, Grell said the entire community is enthusiastic when it comes to either planning the event or turning out to support it.
“Everybody’s always very cooperative and helpful, usually it’s just a matter of asking,” Grell said.
The free picnic afterward, which has been organized by the Pulaski Presbyterian Church for about three years, provides an additional opportunity for members of the community to not only get a bite to eat, but to meet one another and share stories of friends and relatives who served in the armed forces.
“We’ve had men right here in Pulaski that went off to war and never came back alive, and that’s why these events are worthwhile — you can’t forget the people that sacrificed their lives for us,” Grell said.
For more information, contact Grell at 724-964-8909 or lewgrell@aol.com.
West MiddlesexWest Middlesex’s annual Memorial Day Parade will be returning this year, according to an announcement from West Middlesex Councilman Robert Lark.
The parade will form on or after 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, in front of the post office building on Fair Street and Short Street and in the parking lot of Middlesex Plaza.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. by heading east on Main street, or state Route 318. The parade will continue east on Main Street until it turns north on Haywood Street and into Haywood Cemetery.
At the beginning of the parade, there will be a brief ceremony when the VFW Honor Guard, led by William Garman, will place a wreath in front of the veterans monument at Memorial Park on Main Street.
Later, after arriving at Haywood Cemetery, there will be a program consisting of music by the West Middlesex Area High School Marching Band, the reading of names and the placement of flags, and remarks by several individuals, as well as the playing of taps.
Any individual or group that wishes to participate in the Memorial Day parade should call the borough office at 724-528-9931.
“The borough government urges everyone in our small town to honor and to recognize our veterans for their service to our country by being a participant in the parade or by being a spectator of the parade,” Lark said.
“Let’s all salute our veterans this Memorial Day, Monday May 29th in the borough of West Middlesex.”
