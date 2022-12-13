FARRELL – Calling time-out, basketball coach Eric Bell had his players gather around him at mid-court early Tuesday evening.
With basketball in hand, Bell gave his young elementary student boys a hard look at the Chavers Center’s gym in Farrell. It wasn’t their play he was most interested in.
“What kind of grades are you getting at school?’’ he asked.
There was a bit of fear in some eyes. But all said they were doing good to very good.
“OK,’’ Bell responded. “It’s important you keep doing well.’’
This program, “Hoop Junkiez,’’ is one of many programs offered at the center to lift up everyone from youngsters to older adults.
The programs are run through Community Arts Experience, a non-profit organization founded and headed by Farrell resident B.J. Pleasant. Using the Chavers Center as a base for programs, the organization helps all ages reach goals and tackle problems in their life.
“We want this to be safe place,’’ Pleasant said.
And added new programs are welcome.
Hoop Junkiez, created by Marquis Samuels, helps budding young basketball players grow in the sport with a constant eye kept on academic achievement. It also offers students a nutritious meal on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“There’s a lot of talent in Farrell,’’ Samuels said.
Tamara Harrison created Project 16 – a nutrition class and program.
“I help people have a better diet,’’ Harrison said. “My purpose for this is I want to give something back to the community.’’
Pleasant said she understands families can get socked with heavy emotional baggage like divorces and drug abuse.
“We bring in trained counselors to help theses families deal with a crisis,’’ she said.
Make no mistake, Pleasant said, while there’s serious issues being addressed at the center it offers another feature – fun.
There are special one-day programs for kids at the Chavers Center located at 211 Federal St. But this Friday’s program, “Youth Lock-In,’’ is overnight.
From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. youngsters ages 9 to 15 will be treated to dodgeball, basketball, a talent show, rap battle and musical performances by local entertainers.
There’s a $10 which covers dinner and breakfast. Mercer County Housing Authority residents are charged $5.
“There’s a lot going on here,’’ Pleasant said.
MORE INFO: caeww.com
